Expansion Joint Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Expansion Joint in global, including the following market information:
Global Expansion Joint Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Expansion Joint Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units)
Global top five Expansion Joint companies in 2020 (%)
The global Expansion Joint market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Expansion Joint manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Expansion Joint Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Expansion Joint Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Axial Expansion Joints
Angular Expansion Joints
Lateral Expansion Joints
Universal Expansion Joints
Global Expansion Joint Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Expansion Joint Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Petrochemical Industry
Power Generation Industry
Heavy Industry
Other
Global Expansion Joint Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Expansion Joint Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Expansion Joint revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Expansion Joint revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Expansion Joint sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Expansion Joint sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Witzenmann
BOA Group
Unaflex
Senior Flexonics Pathway
Flexider
Tofle
U.S. Bellows
Macoga
EagleBurgmann
Technoflex
Weldmac
Aerosun
Beijing Hangtian Taizhou Bellows
Baishun
Liaoning Tian'an Containers
Shandong Hnegtong Expansion Joint Manufacturing
Jinlong Machinery
Runda Pipeline
Jiangsu Zixu Corrugated Pipe
Jiangsu Yaguang Bellows
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Expansion Joint Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Expansion Joint Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Expansion Joint Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Expansion Joint Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Expansion Joint Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Expansion Joint Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Expansion Joint Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Expansion Joint Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Expansion Joint Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Expansion Joint Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Expansion Joint Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Expansion Joint Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Expansion Joint Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Expansion Joint Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Expansion Joint Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Expansion Joint Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Expansion Joint Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2
