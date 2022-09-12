Global Waterproofing Solution Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Waterproofing Solution market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Waterproofing Solution market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Bitumen
Cementitious
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO)
Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)
Polyurethane (PU)
Other
Segment by Application
Roofing & Wall
Floor & Basement
Water & Waste Management
Tunnel
Bridge & Highways
Other
By Company
BASF
Carlisle Companies Inc.
Chryso
Drizoro
Firestone Building Products Company
Fosroc Inc.
GAF
GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
IKO Industries Ltd
Johns Manville
Juta AS
MAPEI SpA
Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG
Pidilite Industries Ltd
RENOLIT
RPM International Inc.
Schlüter-Systems KG
Sika Group
Solmax
SOPREMA
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Waterproofing Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bitumen
1.2.3 Cementitious
1.2.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
1.2.5 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO)
1.2.6 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)
1.2.7 Polyurethane (PU)
1.2.8 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Waterproofing Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Roofing & Wall
1.3.3 Floor & Basement
1.3.4 Water & Waste Management
1.3.5 Tunnel
1.3.6 Bridge & Highways
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Waterproofing Solution Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Waterproofing Solution Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Waterproofing Solution Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Waterproofing Solution Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Waterproofing Solution Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Waterproofing Solution Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Waterproofing Solution Industry Trends
2.3.2 Waterproofing Solution Market Drivers
2.3.3 Waterproofing Solution Market Challenges
2.3.4 Waterproofing Solution Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/