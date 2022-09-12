Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Derivatives Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Derivatives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Derivatives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Polyvinyl Acetate

Polyvinyl Alcohol

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

Segment by Application

Textile Industry

Packaging Industry

Energy

Other

By Company

DuPont

Wacker

Nacalai

Jiangsu Yinyang Gumbase Materials

Brenntag Specialties

Foreverest Resources

VINAVIL

Celanese

Shuanghui Rubber Nantong

Bhartia Group

Competitive Landscape

Kuraray

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals

Unitika

Nycon

NITIVY

STW

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Derivatives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Derivatives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Polyvinyl Acetate

1.2.3 Polyvinyl Alcohol

1.2.4 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

1.2.5 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Derivatives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Textile Industry

1.3.3 Packaging Industry

1.3.4 Energy

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Derivatives Production

2.1 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Derivatives Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Derivatives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Derivatives Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Derivatives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Derivatives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Derivatives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Derivatives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM

