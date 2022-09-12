Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Derivatives Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Derivatives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Derivatives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polyvinyl Acetate
Polyvinyl Alcohol
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol
Segment by Application
Textile Industry
Packaging Industry
Energy
Other
By Company
DuPont
Wacker
Nacalai
Jiangsu Yinyang Gumbase Materials
Brenntag Specialties
Foreverest Resources
VINAVIL
Celanese
Shuanghui Rubber Nantong
Bhartia Group
Competitive Landscape
Kuraray
Sekisui Specialty Chemicals
Unitika
Nycon
NITIVY
STW
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Derivatives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Derivatives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polyvinyl Acetate
1.2.3 Polyvinyl Alcohol
1.2.4 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
1.2.5 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Derivatives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Textile Industry
1.3.3 Packaging Industry
1.3.4 Energy
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Derivatives Production
2.1 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Derivatives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Derivatives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Derivatives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Derivatives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Derivatives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Derivatives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Derivatives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
