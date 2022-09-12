Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polymers
Surfactants
Alkaline Chemicals
Foamers
Others
Segment by Application
Onshore
Offshore
By Company
ExxonMobil Corporation
BP Plc
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC
Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)
Nalco Champion
Statoil ASA
Lukoil Oil Company
Praxair, Inc.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.
Cenovus Energy Inc.
Equinor ASA
Husky Energy
Occidental
Suncor
ConocoPhillips
Imperial Oil
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polymers
1.2.3 Surfactants
1.2.4 Alkaline Chemicals
1.2.5 Foamers
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Onshore
1.3.3 Offshore
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Production
2.1 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Sales
