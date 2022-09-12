Global Algal Pigments Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Algal Pigments market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Algal Pigments market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Beta Carotene
Astaxanthin
Fucoxanthin
Phycocyanin
Phycoerythrin
Lutein
Chlorophyll
Segment by Application
Food & Beverages
Nutraceuticals
Pharmaceuticals
Aquaculture
Cosmetics
Others
By Company
DIC
Cyanotech Corporation
BlueBioTech
Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
Bluetec Naturals Co., Ltd
Algatechnologies Ltd.
EID Parry
Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd
AlgaeCan Biotech Ltd.
Astareal AB
Algae Health Sciences
Sochim International
Shaivaa Algaetech
BASF
DDW The Color House
Chlostanin Nikken Nature Co. Limited
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
