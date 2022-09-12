Global Algal Pigments Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Algal Pigments market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Algal Pigments market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Beta Carotene

Astaxanthin

Fucoxanthin

Phycocyanin

Phycoerythrin

Lutein

Chlorophyll

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Aquaculture

Cosmetics

Others

By Company

DIC

Cyanotech Corporation

BlueBioTech

Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Bluetec Naturals Co., Ltd

Algatechnologies Ltd.

EID Parry

Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd

AlgaeCan Biotech Ltd.

Astareal AB

Algae Health Sciences

Sochim International

Shaivaa Algaetech

BASF

DDW The Color House

Chlostanin Nikken Nature Co. Limited

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

