Grain Starch Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Grain Starch refer to the starch made from grains such as corn, rice, wheat.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Grain Starch in global, including the following market information:

Global Grain Starch Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Grain Starch Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Grain Starch companies in 2021 (%)

The global Grain Starch market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Corn Starch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Grain Starch include Manildra, Tereos, Roquette, Cargill, MGP Ingredients, ADM, Ingredio, Tate & Lyle Americas and Zhucheng Xingmao and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Grain Starch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Grain Starch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Grain Starch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Corn Starch

Rice Starch

Wheat Starch

Global Grain Starch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Grain Starch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Paper Industry

Medicine

Others

Global Grain Starch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Grain Starch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Grain Starch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Grain Starch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Grain Starch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Grain Starch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Manildra

Tereos

Roquette

Cargill

MGP Ingredients

ADM

Ingredio

Tate & Lyle Americas

Zhucheng Xingmao

Changchun Dacheng

