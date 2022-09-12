Global Poly(L-lactide-co-glycolide) (PLCG) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Poly(L-lactide-co-glycolide) (PLCG) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Poly(L-lactide-co-glycolide) (PLCG) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
PLCG 50:50
PLCG 65:35
PLCG 75:25
PLCG 85:15
Other
Segment by Application
Suture
Fracture Fixation
Oral Implant
Drug Delivery Microsphere
Others
By Company
Merck
PCAS
Fujifilm
Evonik Health Care
Nomisma Healthcare
Corbion
DURECT
Mitsui Chemicals
Phosphorex Inc.
Lattice Medical
Jinan Daigang Biomaterial
Shenzhen Polymtek Biomaterial Co., Ltd.
Changchun Foliaplast Bio-tech Co., Ltd
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Poly(L-lactide-co-glycolide) (PLCG) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Poly(L-lactide-co-glycolide) (PLCG) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PLCG 50:50
1.2.3 PLCG 65:35
1.2.4 PLCG 75:25
1.2.5 PLCG 85:15
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Poly(L-lactide-co-glycolide) (PLCG) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Suture
1.3.3 Fracture Fixation
1.3.4 Oral Implant
1.3.5 Drug Delivery Microsphere
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Poly(L-lactide-co-glycolide) (PLCG) Production
2.1 Global Poly(L-lactide-co-glycolide) (PLCG) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Poly(L-lactide-co-glycolide) (PLCG) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Poly(L-lactide-co-glycolide) (PLCG) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Poly(L-lactide-co-glycolide) (PLCG) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Poly(L-lactide-co-glycolide) (PLCG) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Poly(L-lactide-co-glycolide) (PLCG) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Poly(L-lactide-co-glycolide) (PLCG) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Poly(L-lactide-co-glycolide) (PLCG) Revenue Estima
