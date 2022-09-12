Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry in global, including the following market information:
Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilton)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7263250/global-biocides-for-pulp-paper-forecast-2022-2028-448
Global top five Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Inorganic Biocides Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry include Kemira, Aries Chemical, BASF, Dupont, Thor, Evonik, Lanxess, Siddharth Chemicals and Srivilas Hydrotech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)
Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Inorganic Biocides
Organic Biocides
Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)
Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Packaging Materials
Paper Mill
Other
Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)
Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilton)
Key companies Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kemira
Aries Chemical
BASF
Dupont
Thor
Evonik
Lanxess
Siddharth Chemicals
Srivilas Hydrotech
Vink Chemicals
Nouryon
Ecolab
Sigura Industrial
Buckman
NCR Biochemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Players in Globa
CONTACT US:
Kharadi,Pune, India
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: 2022-2027 Global and Regional Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Market Research Report 2022