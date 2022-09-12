Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry in global, including the following market information:

Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilton)

Global top five Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Inorganic Biocides Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry include Kemira, Aries Chemical, BASF, Dupont, Thor, Evonik, Lanxess, Siddharth Chemicals and Srivilas Hydrotech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)

Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Inorganic Biocides

Organic Biocides

Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)

Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging Materials

Paper Mill

Other

Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)

Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilton)

Key companies Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kemira

Aries Chemical

BASF

Dupont

Thor

Evonik

Lanxess

Siddharth Chemicals

Srivilas Hydrotech

Vink Chemicals

Nouryon

Ecolab

Sigura Industrial

Buckman

NCR Biochemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biocides for Pulp and Paper Industry Players in Globa

