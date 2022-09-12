Lightweight Concrete Blocks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lightweight Concrete Blocks in global, including the following market information:
Global Lightweight Concrete Blocks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Lightweight Concrete Blocks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilton)
Global top five Lightweight Concrete Blocks companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lightweight Concrete Blocks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Blocks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lightweight Concrete Blocks include Tarmac, Thomas Armstrong (Concrete Blocks) Ltd, Cemex UK, Aggregate Industries, Bekstone, Laterlite SpA, NXTBloc, Magicrete and Titan America, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Lightweight Concrete Blocks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lightweight Concrete Blocks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)
Global Lightweight Concrete Blocks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Blocks
Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Blocks
Others
Global Lightweight Concrete Blocks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)
Global Lightweight Concrete Blocks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
Others
Global Lightweight Concrete Blocks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)
Global Lightweight Concrete Blocks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lightweight Concrete Blocks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lightweight Concrete Blocks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Lightweight Concrete Blocks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilton)
Key companies Lightweight Concrete Blocks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tarmac
Thomas Armstrong (Concrete Blocks) Ltd
Cemex UK
Aggregate Industries
Bekstone
Laterlite SpA
NXTBloc
Magicrete
Titan America
Xella Italia
Groupe MBM
Eastland Building Materials
Block USA
H&K Group
Brampton Brick
ACICO
Biltech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lightweight Concrete Blocks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lightweight Concrete Blocks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lightweight Concrete Blocks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lightweight Concrete Blocks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lightweight Concrete Blocks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lightweight Concrete Blocks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lightweight Concrete Blocks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lightweight Concrete Blocks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lightweight Concrete Blocks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lightweight Concrete Blocks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lightweight Concrete Blocks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lightweight Concrete Blocks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lightweight Concrete Blocks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lightweight Concrete Blocks Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lightweight Concrete Blocks Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
