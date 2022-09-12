Lightweight Concrete Blocks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lightweight Concrete Blocks in global, including the following market information:

Global Lightweight Concrete Blocks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Lightweight Concrete Blocks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilton)

Global top five Lightweight Concrete Blocks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lightweight Concrete Blocks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Blocks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lightweight Concrete Blocks include Tarmac, Thomas Armstrong (Concrete Blocks) Ltd, Cemex UK, Aggregate Industries, Bekstone, Laterlite SpA, NXTBloc, Magicrete and Titan America, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Lightweight Concrete Blocks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lightweight Concrete Blocks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)

Global Lightweight Concrete Blocks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Blocks

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Blocks

Others

Global Lightweight Concrete Blocks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)

Global Lightweight Concrete Blocks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Others

Global Lightweight Concrete Blocks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)

Global Lightweight Concrete Blocks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lightweight Concrete Blocks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lightweight Concrete Blocks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lightweight Concrete Blocks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilton)

Key companies Lightweight Concrete Blocks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tarmac

Thomas Armstrong (Concrete Blocks) Ltd

Cemex UK

Aggregate Industries

Bekstone

Laterlite SpA

NXTBloc

Magicrete

Titan America

Xella Italia

Groupe MBM

Eastland Building Materials

Block USA

H&K Group

Brampton Brick

ACICO

Biltech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lightweight Concrete Blocks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lightweight Concrete Blocks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lightweight Concrete Blocks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lightweight Concrete Blocks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Lightweight Concrete Blocks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Lightweight Concrete Blocks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lightweight Concrete Blocks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lightweight Concrete Blocks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lightweight Concrete Blocks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Lightweight Concrete Blocks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Lightweight Concrete Blocks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lightweight Concrete Blocks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Lightweight Concrete Blocks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lightweight Concrete Blocks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lightweight Concrete Blocks Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

