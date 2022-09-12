Degradable Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Biodegradable resins can ensure your product or its packaging doesn’t wind up in a landfill without sacrificing material performance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Degradable Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global Degradable Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Degradable Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Degradable Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Degradable Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PLA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Degradable Resin include NatureWorks, Synbra Technology, Mitsubishi Chemical, Anqing Hexing, HISUN, TJL, TEIJIN and TORAY, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Degradable Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Degradable Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Degradable Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PLA

PBS

PBTA

Others

Global Degradable Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Degradable Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Medical

Others

Global Degradable Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Degradable Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Degradable Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Degradable Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Degradable Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Degradable Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NatureWorks

Synbra Technology

Mitsubishi Chemical

Anqing Hexing

HISUN

TJL

TEIJIN

TORAY

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Degradable Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Degradable Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Degradable Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Degradable Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Degradable Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Degradable Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Degradable Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Degradable Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Degradable Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Degradable Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Degradable Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Degradable Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Degradable Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Degradable Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Degradable Resin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Degradable Resin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Degradable Resin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

