PBTA Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polybutyrate (short for polybutyrate adipate terephthalate, or PBAT) is a biodegradable and compostable (EN13432) biopolymer with similar properties like low density polyethylene (LDPE).
This report contains market size and forecasts of PBTA in global, including the following market information:
Global PBTA Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PBTA Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five PBTA companies in 2021 (%)
The global PBTA market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Petroleum-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PBTA include Novamont S.p.A., Eastman Chemical Company, Jinhui Zhaolong High Technology, BASF, SK Chemicals, Far Eastern New Century Corporatio, Lotte Fine Chemical, WILLEAP and Jiangsu Torise biomaterials. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PBTA manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PBTA Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PBTA Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Petroleum-based
Biobased
Global PBTA Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PBTA Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Packaging
Agricultur
Others
Global PBTA Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PBTA Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PBTA revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PBTA revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PBTA sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies PBTA sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Novamont S.p.A.
Eastman Chemical Company
Jinhui Zhaolong High Technology
BASF
SK Chemicals
Far Eastern New Century Corporatio
Lotte Fine Chemical
WILLEAP
Jiangsu Torise biomaterials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PBTA Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PBTA Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PBTA Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PBTA Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PBTA Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PBTA Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PBTA Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PBTA Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PBTA Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PBTA Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PBTA Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PBTA Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PBTA Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PBTA Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PBTA Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PBTA Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PBTA Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Petroleum-based
4.1.3 Biobased
4.2 By Type – Global PBTA Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global PBTA Revenue, 2017-2022
4.2.2 By Type – Global PBTA Revenue, 2023-20
