Global 6-phytase Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
6-phytase market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 6-phytase market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Granular Phytases
Powder Phytases
Liquid Phytases
Thermostable Phytases
Segment by Application
Food Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Feed Industry
By Company
BASF
DuPont
DSM
AB Enzymes
Beijing Smistyle
VTR
Jinan Tiantianxiang (TTX)
Huvepharma
Novozymes
Vland Biotech Group
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 6-phytase Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 6-phytase Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Granular Phytases
1.2.3 Powder Phytases
1.2.4 Liquid Phytases
1.2.5 Thermostable Phytases
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 6-phytase Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food Industry
1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.3.4 Feed Industry
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 6-phytase Production
2.1 Global 6-phytase Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 6-phytase Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 6-phytase Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 6-phytase Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 6-phytase Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 6-phytase Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 6-phytase Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 6-phytase Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 6-phytase Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 6-phytase Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global 6-phytase Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales 6-phytase by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global 6-phytase Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global 6-phytase Revenue by Region (201
