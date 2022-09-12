Rockwool Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Rockwool is made out of rock, the world?s most abundant material, and upcycled material.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rockwool in global, including the following market information:
Global Rockwool Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Rockwool Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five Rockwool companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rockwool market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Blanket Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rockwool include ROCKWOOL, Knauf Insulation, Saint-Gobain, Asia Cuanon, Johns Manville, CertainTeed Corp, Roxul Inc., Rock Wool Manufacturing and USG Interiors. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rockwool manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rockwool Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Rockwool Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Blanket
Board
Others
Global Rockwool Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Rockwool Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Building
Chemical
Others
Global Rockwool Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Rockwool Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rockwool revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rockwool revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Rockwool sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies Rockwool sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ROCKWOOL
Knauf Insulation
Saint-Gobain
Asia Cuanon
Johns Manville
CertainTeed Corp
Roxul Inc.
Rock Wool Manufacturing
USG Interiors
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rockwool Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rockwool Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rockwool Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rockwool Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rockwool Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rockwool Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rockwool Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rockwool Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rockwool Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rockwool Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rockwool Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rockwool Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rockwool Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rockwool Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rockwool Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rockwool Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Rockwool Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Blanket
4.1.3 Board
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – Global Rockwool Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – G
