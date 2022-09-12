Flat Roof Insulation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Insulating a flat roof is a task that must be done during construction. Retrofitting flat roof insulation is a difficult task and often a messy one that involves pulling up the waterproof layer that finishes off the deck so as to put flat roof insulation in underneath.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flat Roof Insulation in global, including the following market information:
Global Flat Roof Insulation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Flat Roof Insulation Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five Flat Roof Insulation companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flat Roof Insulation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glass Wool Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flat Roof Insulation include BASF, Johns Manville, ROCKWOOL, Paroc, Kingspan, Owens Corning, Knauf Insulation, Saint-Gobain and GAF. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flat Roof Insulation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flat Roof Insulation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Flat Roof Insulation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Glass Wool
Stone Wool
Foam
Others
Global Flat Roof Insulation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Flat Roof Insulation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial Building
Public Building
Global Flat Roof Insulation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Flat Roof Insulation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Flat Roof Insulation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Flat Roof Insulation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Flat Roof Insulation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies Flat Roof Insulation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Johns Manville
ROCKWOOL
Paroc
Kingspan
Owens Corning
Knauf Insulation
Saint-Gobain
GAF
