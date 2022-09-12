Global Special Probiotic Strains Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Special Probiotic Strains market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Special Probiotic Strains market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Bifidobacterium
Lactobacillus
Others
Segment by Application
Functional Food and Beverage
Dietary Supplements
Animal Feed
Others
By Company
DuPont
Chr. Hansen
Lallemand
BioGaia
Probi
Cerbios – Pharma
Morinaga Milk Industry
Protexin
Blis Technologies
Cultech
Bifodan
Probiotical
Kerry Group
PrecisionBiotics
Unique Biotech
Biosearch Life
Synbiotech
Wecare-Bio
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Special Probiotic Strains Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Special Probiotic Strains Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bifidobacterium
1.2.3 Lactobacillus
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Special Probiotic Strains Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Functional Food and Beverage
1.3.3 Dietary Supplements
1.3.4 Animal Feed
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Special Probiotic Strains Production
2.1 Global Special Probiotic Strains Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Special Probiotic Strains Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Special Probiotic Strains Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Special Probiotic Strains Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Special Probiotic Strains Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Special Probiotic Strains Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Special Probiotic Strains Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Special Probiotic Strains Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Special Probiotic Strains Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Special Probiotic Strains Sales by Region
3.4.
