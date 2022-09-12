Uncategorized

Global Molybdenum-99 & Technetium-99m Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Molybdenum-99 & Technetium-99m market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Molybdenum-99 & Technetium-99m market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Radioactive Source

Radiopharmaceutical

Segment by Application

Medical

Santific Research

Others

By Company

NRG

NTP Radioisotopes

ANSTO

Nordion

IRE

Curium Pharma

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (CIRC)

Polatom

Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology

Mayak

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Molybdenum-99 & Technetium-99m Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Molybdenum-99 & Technetium-99m Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Radioactive Source
1.2.3 Radiopharmaceutical
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Molybdenum-99 & Technetium-99m Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Medical
1.3.3 Santific Research
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Molybdenum-99 & Technetium-99m Production
2.1 Global Molybdenum-99 & Technetium-99m Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Molybdenum-99 & Technetium-99m Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Molybdenum-99 & Technetium-99m Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Molybdenum-99 & Technetium-99m Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Molybdenum-99 & Technetium-99m Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Molybdenum-99 & Technetium-99m Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Molybdenum-99 & Technetium-99m Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Molybdenum-99 & Technetium-99m Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Molybdenum-99 & Technetium-99m Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Molybdenum-99 & Technetium-99m Sales by Region

