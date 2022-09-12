Global Molybdenum-99 & Technetium-99m Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Molybdenum-99 & Technetium-99m market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Molybdenum-99 & Technetium-99m market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Radioactive Source

Radiopharmaceutical

Segment by Application

Medical

Santific Research

Others

By Company

NRG

NTP Radioisotopes

ANSTO

Nordion

IRE

Curium Pharma

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (CIRC)

Polatom

Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology

Mayak

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Molybdenum-99 & Technetium-99m Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Molybdenum-99 & Technetium-99m Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Radioactive Source

1.2.3 Radiopharmaceutical

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Molybdenum-99 & Technetium-99m Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Santific Research

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Molybdenum-99 & Technetium-99m Production

2.1 Global Molybdenum-99 & Technetium-99m Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Molybdenum-99 & Technetium-99m Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Molybdenum-99 & Technetium-99m Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Molybdenum-99 & Technetium-99m Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Molybdenum-99 & Technetium-99m Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Molybdenum-99 & Technetium-99m Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Molybdenum-99 & Technetium-99m Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Molybdenum-99 & Technetium-99m Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Molybdenum-99 & Technetium-99m Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Molybdenum-99 & Technetium-99m Sales by Region

