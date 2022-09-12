Automotive Lightweight Material Market Research Report 2019-2025

Abstract :

Automotive Lightweight Material study presents the its production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Metals is largest segment, by volume as well as by value, in the Automotive Lightweight Material market. The segment is leading due to the high use of metals in any automobile, followed by plastics and rubber. The high strength steel materials segment lead the market with respect to volume, however, owing to the higher price, the aluminum sub segment has the highest value. Alternatively, the prices of composite materials are 5-10 times higher than conventional steels.

A study conducted by EDAG Engineering GmbH with U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) suggests that using aluminum to make a car can reduce the vehicle weight up to 35% at an additional cost of USD 927 per vehicle, whereas using CFRP to build a car could reduce the vehicle’s weight by half, at an additional cost of USD 2,700. Hence, the use of composite materials in automotive industry is presently limited majorly to the premium passenger cars, owing to the high price of these materials.

More than 30% of the vehicle’s weight is concentrated in the chassis and suspension and hence has a huge potential for lightweighting. The segment is projected to grow at the fastest growth rate over the next five years. Based on a publication by the U.S. DOE, has mandated a ~35% weight reduction in the chassis and suspension segment by 2025, with a further reduction in weight of ~55% by 2050. The lightweight materials used in the chassis and suspension are HSS and aluminum. The Body-in-White and Interiors segments are the second and third fastest growing in the lightweight materials market respectively.

In 2019, the market size of Automotive Lightweight Material is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Lightweight Material.This report studies the global market size of Automotive Lightweight Material, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

