Aerospace and Defense BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Summary

The BRIC Aerospace & Defense industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

– Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the aerospace & defense industry and had a total market value of $223,573.9 million in 2020. Russia was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 12.4% over the 2016-20 period.

– Within the aerospace & defense industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $118,378.0 million in 2020. This was followed by Russia, India and Brazil with a value of $59,363.5, $38,963.5, and $6,868.9 million, respectively.

– China is expected to lead the aerospace & defense industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $163,401.0 million in 2025, followed by Russia, India, Brazil with expected values of $59,725.1, $53,058.6 and $9,791.9 million, respectively.

Scope

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions

2 BRIC Aerospace & Defense

2.1. Industry Outlook

3 Aerospace & Defense in Brazil

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

3.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

4 Aerospace & Defense in China

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Data

4.3. Market Segmentation

4.4. Market outlook

4.5. Five forces analysis

4.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

5 Aerospace & Defense in India

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis

5.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

6 Aerospace & Defense in Russia

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Market Data

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.4. Market outlook

6.5. Five forces analysis

6.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

7 Company Profiles

7.1. Embraer SA

7.2. Safran SA

7.3. AviChina Industry & Technology Co., Ltd.

7.4. China North Industries Corp

7.5. Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd

7.6. Airbus SE.

7.7. The Boeing Company

7.8. Bharat Electronics Ltd

7.9. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

7.10. Tata Sons Pvt Ltd

7.11. United Aircraft Corp

7.12. Almaz-Antey Concern

7.13. Tactical Missiles Corp

7.14. Russian Helicopters JSC

8 Appendix

8.1. Methodology

8.2. About MarketLine

