Global and China Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For China market, this report focuses on the Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

Segment by Type

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Regular IIR

1.2.3 Halogenated IIR

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Tires

1.3.3 Medical Stoppers

1.3.4 Protective Clothing

1.3.5 Sporting Equipment

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Revenue

