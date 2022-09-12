Uncategorized

Global and China Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore10 hours ago
2 2 minutes read

Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For China market, this report focuses on the Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

Segment by Type

Regular IIR

Halogenated IIR

Segment by Application

Tires

Medical Stoppers

Protective Clothing

Sporting Equipment

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

ExxonMobil

Lanxess

PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim

Sibur

JSR

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo)

Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material

Panjin Heyun Group

Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Regular IIR
1.2.3 Halogenated IIR
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Tires
1.3.3 Medical Stoppers
1.3.4 Protective Clothing
1.3.5 Sporting Equipment
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Revenue

 

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore10 hours ago
2 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Dichloroethane (EDC) Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

August 2, 2022

Plastic Scintillator Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

August 10, 2022

Global Passive and Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

3 weeks ago

Insights on the High Purity Hesperidin Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

June 30, 2022
Back to top button