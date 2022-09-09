Automotive Fuel Pump Module Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A fuel pump is a mechanical or electrical pump that draws fuel from a tank to provide the fuel supply for a carburetor or fuel injection system.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Fuel Pump Module in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Fuel Pump Module Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Fuel Pump Module Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Fuel Pump Module companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Fuel Pump Module market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electric Fuel Pump Module Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Fuel Pump Module include Delphi Technologies (UK), Acritech (Japan), Aisan Industry (Japan), DENSO Kyushu (Japan), Fukushin Denki (Japan), Kyosan Denki (Japan) and Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Fuel Pump Module manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Fuel Pump Module Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Fuel Pump Module Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electric Fuel Pump Module
Mechanical Fuel Pump Module
Global Automotive Fuel Pump Module Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Fuel Pump Module Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Global Automotive Fuel Pump Module Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Fuel Pump Module Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Fuel Pump Module revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Fuel Pump Module revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Fuel Pump Module sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Fuel Pump Module sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Delphi Technologies (UK)
Acritech (Japan)
Aisan Industry (Japan)
DENSO Kyushu (Japan)
Fukushin Denki (Japan)
Kyosan Denki (Japan)
Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Fuel Pump Module Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Fuel Pump Module Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Fuel Pump Module Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Fuel Pump Module Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Fuel Pump Module Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Fuel Pump Module Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Fuel Pump Module Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Fuel Pump Module Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Fuel Pump Module Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Fuel Pump Module Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Fuel Pump Module Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Fuel Pump Module Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Fuel Pump Module Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Fuel Pump Module Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Fuel Pump Module Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
