Automotive Power ECU SiC Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An Electronic Control Unit (ECU) is any embedded system in automotive electronics that controls one or more of the electrical systems or subsystems in avehicle and power ECU is one kind of it.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Power ECU SiC Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Power ECU SiC Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Power ECU SiC Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Power ECU SiC Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Power ECU SiC Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

16-Bit ECU SiC Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Power ECU SiC Devices include Infineon Technologies (Germany), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), ON Semiconductor (USA), Texas Instruments (USA), Fuji Electric (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Rohm (Japan) and Showa Denko (Japan), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Power ECU SiC Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Power ECU SiC Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Power ECU SiC Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

16-Bit ECU SiC Devices

32-Bit ECU SiC Devices

64-Bit ECU SiC Devices

Global Automotive Power ECU SiC Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Power ECU SiC Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Power ECU SiC Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Power ECU SiC Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Power ECU SiC Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Power ECU SiC Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Power ECU SiC Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Power ECU SiC Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Infineon Technologies (Germany)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

ON Semiconductor (USA)

Texas Instruments (USA)

Fuji Electric (Japan)

Panasonic (Japan)

Rohm (Japan)

Showa Denko (Japan)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Power ECU SiC Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Power ECU SiC Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Power ECU SiC Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Power ECU SiC Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Power ECU SiC Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Power ECU SiC Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Power ECU SiC Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Power ECU SiC Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Power ECU SiC Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Power ECU SiC Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Power ECU SiC Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Power ECU SiC Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Power ECU SiC Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Power ECU SiC Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive

