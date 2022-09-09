Automotive Suspension Cross Member Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A crossmember is a structural section that is transverse to the main structure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Suspension Cross Member in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Suspension Cross Member Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Suspension Cross Member Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Suspension Cross Member companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Suspension Cross Member market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Suspension Cross Member include ThyssenKrupp (Germany), Magna International (Canada), Magneti Marelli (Italy), Benteler Deutschland (Germany), Futaba Industrial (Japan), Tower International (USA), Press Kogyo (Japan), Yorozu (Japan) and Shiloh Industries (USA), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Suspension Cross Member manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Suspension Cross Member Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Suspension Cross Member Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Steel

Aluminum

Others

Global Automotive Suspension Cross Member Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Suspension Cross Member Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Suspension Cross Member Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Suspension Cross Member Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Suspension Cross Member revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Suspension Cross Member revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Suspension Cross Member sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Suspension Cross Member sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ThyssenKrupp (Germany)

Magna International (Canada)

Magneti Marelli (Italy)

Benteler Deutschland (Germany)

Futaba Industrial (Japan)

Tower International (USA)

Press Kogyo (Japan)

Yorozu (Japan)

Shiloh Industries (USA)

Hwashin (Korea)

Tata AutoComp Systems (India)

Asahi Tec (Japan)

Aska (Japan)

Austem (Korea)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Suspension Cross Member Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Suspension Cross Member Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Suspension Cross Member Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Suspension Cross Member Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Suspension Cross Member Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Suspension Cross Member Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Suspension Cross Member Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Suspension Cross Member Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Suspension Cross Member Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Suspension Cross Member Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Suspension Cross Member Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Suspension Cross Member Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Suspension Cross Member Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Suspension Cross Member Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

