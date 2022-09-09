Automotive Trunk Trim Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The trunk of a car is the vehicle's main storage compartment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Trunk Trim in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Trunk Trim Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Trunk Trim Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Trunk Trim companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Trunk Trim market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Stainless Steel Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Trunk Trim include Borgers (Germany), CIE Automotive (Spain), DaikyoNishikawa (Japan), Dongfeng Motor Parts And Components Group (China), GAC Component (China), Roechling (Germany) and ZANINI AUTO GRUP (Spain), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Trunk Trim manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Trunk Trim Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Trunk Trim Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Stainless Steel Type
Rubber Type
Plastic Type
Others
Global Automotive Trunk Trim Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Trunk Trim Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Global Automotive Trunk Trim Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Trunk Trim Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Trunk Trim revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Trunk Trim revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Trunk Trim sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Trunk Trim sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Borgers (Germany)
CIE Automotive (Spain)
DaikyoNishikawa (Japan)
Dongfeng Motor Parts And Components Group (China)
GAC Component (China)
Roechling (Germany)
ZANINI AUTO GRUP (Spain)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Trunk Trim Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Trunk Trim Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Trunk Trim Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Trunk Trim Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Trunk Trim Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Trunk Trim Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Trunk Trim Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Trunk Trim Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Trunk Trim Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Trunk Trim Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Trunk Trim Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Trunk Trim Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Trunk Trim Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Trunk Trim Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Trunk Trim Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Trunk Trim Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
