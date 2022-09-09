Quick Coupling Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Quick Coupling, also known as quick disconnect or quick release connections, are connectors used to provide quick connect or disconnect fluid transmission lines.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Quick Coupling in global, including the following market information:
Global Quick Coupling Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7262250/global-quick-coupling-forecast-2022-2028-92
Global Quick Coupling Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Quick Coupling companies in 2021 (%)
The global Quick Coupling market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hydraulic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Quick Coupling include arker Hannifin, STAUBLI, FASTER, Eaton, Poolke Hydraulic & Pneumatic, RECTUS TEMA, CEJN, Pneuflex Pneumatic and Parker Snap-tite, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Quick Coupling manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Quick Coupling Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Quick Coupling Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hydraulic
Fluids
Gas
Steam
Global Quick Coupling Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Quick Coupling Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction
Transportation
Petrochemical Industry
Others
Global Quick Coupling Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Quick Coupling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Quick Coupling revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Quick Coupling revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Quick Coupling sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Quick Coupling sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
arker Hannifin
STAUBLI
FASTER
Eaton
Poolke Hydraulic & Pneumatic
RECTUS TEMA
CEJN
Pneuflex Pneumatic
Parker Snap-tite
Stucchi
Nycoil
Beswick Engineering
LinkTech Quick Couplings
Walther Prazision
ALFAGOMMA
Fluiconnecto
Manuli Hydraulics
CPC – Colder Products Company
Hui Bao Enterprise
Norgren
DIXON EUROPE
Nitto Kohki
C.matic
SMC Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Quick Coupling Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Quick Coupling Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Quick Coupling Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Quick Coupling Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Quick Coupling Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Quick Coupling Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Quick Coupling Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Quick Coupling Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Quick Coupling Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Quick Coupling Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Quick Coupling Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Quick Coupling Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Quick Coupling Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Quick Coupling Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Quick Coupling Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Quick Coupling Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Quick Coupling Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Hydraulic
4.1.3 Fluid
CONTACT US:
Kharadi,Pune, India
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Quick Release Coupling Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Quick Release Coupling With Safety Lock Market Research Report 2022
Global Quick Coupling Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Quick Release Coupling Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028