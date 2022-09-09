Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Smart fabrics are made by incorporating smart materials, conductive polymers, encapsulated phase change materials, shape memory polymers, electronic sensors, and communication equipment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness in global, including the following market information:
Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness companies in 2021 (%)
The global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ultra Smart Fabrics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness include AiQ, Eeonyx, Future-Shape, Interactive Wear, Koninklijke Ten Cate, Performance Fibers, Nike, Schoeller Textil and Textronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ultra Smart Fabrics
Active Smart Fabrics
Passive Smart Fabrics
Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Sportswear
Workout Clothes
Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AiQ
Eeonyx
Future-Shape
Interactive Wear
Koninklijke Ten Cate
Performance Fibers
Nike
Schoeller Textil
Textronics
Novanex
Marktek
Adidas
TORAY INDUSTRIES
Intelligent Clothing
Smartex
Ohmatex
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Players in Globa
