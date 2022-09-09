Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Smart fabrics are made by incorporating smart materials, conductive polymers, encapsulated phase change materials, shape memory polymers, electronic sensors, and communication equipment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness in global, including the following market information:

Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ultra Smart Fabrics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness include AiQ, Eeonyx, Future-Shape, Interactive Wear, Koninklijke Ten Cate, Performance Fibers, Nike, Schoeller Textil and Textronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ultra Smart Fabrics

Active Smart Fabrics

Passive Smart Fabrics

Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Sportswear

Workout Clothes

Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AiQ

Eeonyx

Future-Shape

Interactive Wear

Koninklijke Ten Cate

Performance Fibers

Nike

Schoeller Textil

Textronics

Novanex

Marktek

Adidas

TORAY INDUSTRIES

Intelligent Clothing

Smartex

Ohmatex

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Fabrics for Sports and Fitness Players in Globa

