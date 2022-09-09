Automotive Mud Guard Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive mud guard’s primary purpose is to prevent sand, mud, rocks, liquids, and other road spray from being thrown into the air by the rotating tire.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Mud Guard in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Mud Guard Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Mud Guard Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Automotive Mud Guard companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Mud Guard market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Heavy-Duty Rubber Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Mud Guard include Magna International (Canada), Toyoda Gosei (Japan), UNIPRES (Japan), Inoac (Japan), FALTEC (Japan), Tata AutoComp Systems (India) and ALCALA INDUSTRIAL (Spain), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Mud Guard manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Mud Guard Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Automotive Mud Guard Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Heavy-Duty Rubber Type

Molded Plastic Type

Global Automotive Mud Guard Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Automotive Mud Guard Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Mud Guard Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Automotive Mud Guard Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Mud Guard revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Mud Guard revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Mud Guard sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Automotive Mud Guard sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Magna International (Canada)

Toyoda Gosei (Japan)

UNIPRES (Japan)

Inoac (Japan)

FALTEC (Japan)

Tata AutoComp Systems (India)

ALCALA INDUSTRIAL (Spain)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Mud Guard Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Mud Guard Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Mud Guard Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Mud Guard Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Mud Guard Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Mud Guard Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Mud Guard Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Mud Guard Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Mud Guard Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Mud Guard Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Mud Guard Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Mud Guard Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Mud Guard Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Mud Guard Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Mud Guard Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Mud Guard Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

