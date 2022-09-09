Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Plastics extrusion is a high-volume manufacturing process in which raw plastic is melted and formed into a continuous profile.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Crush Bumpers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts include Dayco Products (USA), Doga (Spain), Nanbu Plastics (Japan), Noda Plastic Seikou (Japan), Sugiyama Plastics (Japan), Extrudex (USA), Lauren Manufacturing (USA), OKE Group (Germany) and Eaton (Ireland), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Crush Bumpers
Door Panels
Switches
Others
Global Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Global Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dayco Products (USA)
Doga (Spain)
Nanbu Plastics (Japan)
Noda Plastic Seikou (Japan)
Sugiyama Plastics (Japan)
Extrudex (USA)
Lauren Manufacturing (USA)
OKE Group (Germany)
Eaton (Ireland)
United Plastic Components (Canada)
Central Plastics (USA)
Paul Murphy Plastics (USA)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
