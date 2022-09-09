Automotive LPG System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Liquefied petroleum gas or liquid petroleum gas (LPG or LP gas), also referred to as simply propane or butane, are flammable mixtures of hydrocarbon gases used as fuel in heating appliances, cooking equipment, and vehicles.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive LPG System in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive LPG System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive LPG System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive LPG System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive LPG System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Point (or Mixer) Open Loop Type Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive LPG System include Aisan Industry (Japan), HKS (Japan), Magneti Marelli (Italy), Motonic (Korea) and Nikki (Japan), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive LPG System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive LPG System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive LPG System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single Point (or Mixer) Open Loop Type Systems
Single Point (or Mixer) Closed Loop Type Systems
Others
Global Automotive LPG System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive LPG System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Global Automotive LPG System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive LPG System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive LPG System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive LPG System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive LPG System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive LPG System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Aisan Industry (Japan)
HKS (Japan)
Magneti Marelli (Italy)
Motonic (Korea)
Nikki (Japan)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive LPG System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive LPG System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive LPG System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive LPG System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive LPG System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive LPG System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive LPG System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive LPG System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive LPG System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive LPG System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive LPG System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive LPG System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive LPG System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive LPG System Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive LPG System Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive LPG System Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
