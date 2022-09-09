Uncategorized

Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing Market Forecast to 2028

Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Selective Laser Melting (SLM)
1.2.3 Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive Industry
1.3.3 Aerospace Industry
1.3.4 Healthcare & Dental Industry
1.3.5 Academic Institutions
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing Production
2.1 Global Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing Sales Estimates a

