Centralized Medical Vacuum System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A medical vacuum system usually includes multiple vacuum pumps, receiver and a control panel.Vacuum systems are an essential part for medical gases in healthcare facilities.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Centralized Medical Vacuum System in global, including the following market information:
Global Centralized Medical Vacuum System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Centralized Medical Vacuum System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Centralized Medical Vacuum System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Centralized Medical Vacuum System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dry Claw Pump Techology Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Centralized Medical Vacuum System include Allied Healthcare Products, Precision Medical, Drive Medical, INTEGRA Biosciences, Medicop, SSCOR, ATMOS MedizinTechnik, ZOLL Medical Corporation and Welch Vacuum, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Centralized Medical Vacuum System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Centralized Medical Vacuum System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Centralized Medical Vacuum System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dry Claw Pump Techology
Dry Rotary Vane Technology
Oil Sealed Rotary Vane Technology
Global Centralized Medical Vacuum System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Centralized Medical Vacuum System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinical Laboratory
Research Institute
Other
Global Centralized Medical Vacuum System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Centralized Medical Vacuum System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Centralized Medical Vacuum System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Centralized Medical Vacuum System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Centralized Medical Vacuum System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Centralized Medical Vacuum System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Allied Healthcare Products
Precision Medical
Drive Medical
INTEGRA Biosciences
Medicop
SSCOR
ATMOS MedizinTechnik
ZOLL Medical Corporation
Welch Vacuum
Laerdal Medical
Labconco
Amsino International
Olympus
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Centralized Medical Vacuum System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Centralized Medical Vacuum System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Centralized Medical Vacuum System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Centralized Medical Vacuum System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Centralized Medical Vacuum System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Centralized Medical Vacuum System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Centralized Medical Vacuum System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Centralized Medical Vacuum System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Centralized Medical Vacuum System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Centralized Medical Vacuum System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Centralized Medical Vacuum System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Centralized Medical Vacuum System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Centralized Medical Vacuum System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Centralized Medical Vacuum System Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
