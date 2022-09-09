Electro-Discharge Machines Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electro-Discharge Machines technology includes three main types of machining: wire, small-hole, and RAM-type (or sinker). Each of these find application in very specific areas, and several alternative technologies are competing for market share in the advanced machining sector.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electro-Discharge Machines in global, including the following market information:
Global Electro-Discharge Machines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electro-Discharge Machines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Electro-Discharge Machines companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electro-Discharge Machines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electric Spark Forming Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electro-Discharge Machines include Beaumont Machine, Belmont Equipment & Technologies, Chmer EDM, Current EDM, GF Agiecharmilles, Makino Europe Gmbh, Mitsubishi EDM/Laser, OnaEDM and Sharp Precision Machine Tools and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electro-Discharge Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electro-Discharge Machines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electro-Discharge Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electric Spark Forming Machine
Edm Wire Cutting Machine
Global Electro-Discharge Machines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electro-Discharge Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Mould
Parts
Powder Metallurgy
Other
Global Electro-Discharge Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electro-Discharge Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electro-Discharge Machines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electro-Discharge Machines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electro-Discharge Machines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Electro-Discharge Machines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Beaumont Machine
Belmont Equipment & Technologies
Chmer EDM
Current EDM
GF Agiecharmilles
Makino Europe Gmbh
Mitsubishi EDM/Laser
OnaEDM
Sharp Precision Machine Tools
Sodick
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electro-Discharge Machines Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electro-Discharge Machines Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electro-Discharge Machines Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electro-Discharge Machines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electro-Discharge Machines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electro-Discharge Machines Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electro-Discharge Machines Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electro-Discharge Machines Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electro-Discharge Machines Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electro-Discharge Machines Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electro-Discharge Machines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electro-Discharge Machines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electro-Discharge Machines Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electro-Discharge Machines Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electro-Discharge Machines Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electro-D
