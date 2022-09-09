Autonomous Trailer Terminal Tractor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The trailer terminal tractor is designed specifically to be used at ports, container terminals, distribution and logistics centres, and industrial sites.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Autonomous Trailer Terminal Tractor in global, including the following market information:
Global Autonomous Trailer Terminal Tractor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Autonomous Trailer Terminal Tractor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Autonomous Trailer Terminal Tractor companies in 2021 (%)
The global Autonomous Trailer Terminal Tractor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 50 Tons Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Autonomous Trailer Terminal Tractor include Volvo, AUTOCAR, BYD, CAPACITY TRUCKS, CARGOTEC (Kalmar), CVS FERRARI, Hoist Liftruck, Konecranes and MAFI Transport Systems GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Autonomous Trailer Terminal Tractor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Autonomous Trailer Terminal Tractor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Autonomous Trailer Terminal Tractor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Below 50 Tons
Between 50-100 Tons
Above 100 Tons
Global Autonomous Trailer Terminal Tractor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Autonomous Trailer Terminal Tractor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Port
Industry
Global Autonomous Trailer Terminal Tractor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Autonomous Trailer Terminal Tractor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Autonomous Trailer Terminal Tractor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Autonomous Trailer Terminal Tractor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Autonomous Trailer Terminal Tractor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Autonomous Trailer Terminal Tractor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Volvo
AUTOCAR
BYD
CAPACITY TRUCKS
CARGOTEC (Kalmar)
CVS FERRARI
Hoist Liftruck
Konecranes
MAFI Transport Systems GmbH
Mol CY
Orange EV
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG)
TERBERG SPECIAL VEHICLES
TICO TRACTORS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Autonomous Trailer Terminal Tractor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Autonomous Trailer Terminal Tractor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Autonomous Trailer Terminal Tractor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Autonomous Trailer Terminal Tractor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Autonomous Trailer Terminal Tractor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Autonomous Trailer Terminal Tractor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Autonomous Trailer Terminal Tractor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Autonomous Trailer Terminal Tractor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Autonomous Trailer Terminal Tractor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Autonomous Trailer Terminal Tractor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Autonomous Trailer Terminal Tractor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Autonomous Trailer Terminal Tractor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Autonomous Trailer Terminal Tractor Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Autonomous Trailer Terminal Tractor Players in Global Market
