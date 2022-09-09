Pressure Thermoforming Packaging Machines Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Thermoforming is a manufacturing process where a plastic sheet is heated to a pliable forming temperature, formed to a specific shape in a mold, and trimmed to create a usable product.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pressure Thermoforming Packaging Machines in global, including the following market information:
Global Pressure Thermoforming Packaging Machines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pressure Thermoforming Packaging Machines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Pressure Thermoforming Packaging Machines companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pressure Thermoforming Packaging Machines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 20 Cycles/Min Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pressure Thermoforming Packaging Machines include ILLIG Maschinenbau, MULTIVAC, Brown Machine, Kiefel, Irwin Research & Development, Inc., Asano Laboratories, SCM Group, GABLER Thermoform and GEISS AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pressure Thermoforming Packaging Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pressure Thermoforming Packaging Machines Market, by Packing Speed, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Pressure Thermoforming Packaging Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Packing Speed, 2021 (%)
Below 20 Cycles/Min
20-50 Cycles/Min
Above 50 Cycles/Min
Global Pressure Thermoforming Packaging Machines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Pressure Thermoforming Packaging Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverage
Electrical and Electronics
Medical and Pharmaceutical
Others
Other
Global Pressure Thermoforming Packaging Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Pressure Thermoforming Packaging Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pressure Thermoforming Packaging Machines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pressure Thermoforming Packaging Machines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pressure Thermoforming Packaging Machines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Pressure Thermoforming Packaging Machines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ILLIG Maschinenbau
MULTIVAC
Brown Machine
Kiefel
Irwin Research & Development, Inc.
Asano Laboratories
SCM Group
GABLER Thermoform
GEISS AG
WM Thermoforming Machines
Honghua Machinery
GN Thermoforming Equipment
Jornen Machinery
AMUT Group
Agripak
SencorpWhite
Hamer Packaging Technology
ZED Industries
Colimatic
QS Group
Frimo
Scandivac
Veripack
BMB srl
MAAC Machinery
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pressure Thermoforming Packaging Machines Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Packing Speed
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pressure Thermoforming Packaging Machines Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pressure Thermoforming Packaging Machines Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pressure Thermoforming Packaging Machines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pressure Thermoforming Packaging Machines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pressure Thermoforming Packaging Machines Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pressure Thermoforming Packaging Machines Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pressure Thermoforming Packaging Machines Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pressure Thermoforming Packaging Machines Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pressure Thermoforming Packaging Machines Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pressure Thermoforming Packaging Machines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pressure Thermoforming Packaging Machines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pressure Thermoforming Packaging Machines Product Type
3.8 Tier
