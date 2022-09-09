Hip Implants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hip resurfacing is a technique designed to reline the worn out joint, instead of being replaced completely as in total hip replacement procedure.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hip Implants in global, including the following market information:
Global Hip Implants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hip Implants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Hip Implants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hip Implants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Titanium Implants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hip Implants include Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew, Integrum, ConMed, Straumann, Southern Implants and DePuy Synthes and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hip Implants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hip Implants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hip Implants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Titanium Implants
Ceramic Implants
Zirconia Implants
Others
Global Hip Implants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hip Implants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Orthopedic Clinics
Hospitals
Surgery Centers
Global Hip Implants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hip Implants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hip Implants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hip Implants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hip Implants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Hip Implants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Zimmer Biomet Holdings
Stryker Corporation
Medtronic
Smith and Nephew
Integrum
ConMed
Straumann
Southern Implants
DePuy Synthes
Danaher
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hip Implants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hip Implants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hip Implants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hip Implants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hip Implants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hip Implants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hip Implants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hip Implants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hip Implants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hip Implants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hip Implants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hip Implants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hip Implants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hip Implants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hip Implants Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hip Implants Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Hip Implants Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Titanium Implants
4.1.3 Ceramic Implants
