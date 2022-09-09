Single-phase Generator Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Single-phase generator (also known as single-phase alternator) is an alternating current electrical generator that produces a single, continuously alternating voltage. Single-phase generators can be used to generate power in single-phase electric power systems.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Single-phase Generator in global, including the following market information:
Global Single-phase Generator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Single-phase Generator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Single-phase Generator companies in 2021 (%)
The global Single-phase Generator market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gasoline Generator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Single-phase Generator include Caterpillar, Cummins, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, BRIGGS and STRATTON, Himoinsa, Kirloskar, Kohler, MQ Power Corporation and Yanmar. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Single-phase Generator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Single-phase Generator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Single-phase Generator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Gasoline Generator
Diesel Generator
Global Single-phase Generator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Single-phase Generator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Building
Industrial
Other
Global Single-phase Generator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Single-phase Generator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Single-phase Generator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Single-phase Generator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Single-phase Generator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Single-phase Generator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Caterpillar
Cummins
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
BRIGGS and STRATTON
Himoinsa
Kirloskar
Kohler
MQ Power Corporation
Yanmar
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Single-phase Generator Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Single-phase Generator Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Single-phase Generator Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Single-phase Generator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Single-phase Generator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Single-phase Generator Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Single-phase Generator Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Single-phase Generator Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Single-phase Generator Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Single-phase Generator Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Single-phase Generator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Single-phase Generator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Single-phase Generator Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single-phase Generator Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Single-phase Generator Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single-phase Generator Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
