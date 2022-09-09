Contour Scanner Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Contour scanner is an instrument for measuring and testing the contour, two-dimensional size and two-dimensional displacement of objects. With high frequency and high precision, laser contour scanner can be measured under almost any environmental conditions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Contour Scanner in global, including the following market information:
Global Contour Scanner Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Contour Scanner Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Contour Scanner companies in 2021 (%)
The global Contour Scanner market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
2D Scanning Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Contour Scanner include Bruker BioSpin, CLICKMOX, Hecht Electronic AG, JENOPTIK, Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG, MICRO-EPSILON, Ophir Optronics, OPTICON and Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Contour Scanner manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Contour Scanner Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Contour Scanner Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
2D Scanning
3D Scanning
1D Scanning
Global Contour Scanner Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Contour Scanner Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive Industry
Equipment Manufacturing
Aeronautical Industry
Others
Global Contour Scanner Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Contour Scanner Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Contour Scanner revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Contour Scanner revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Contour Scanner sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Contour Scanner sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bruker BioSpin
CLICKMOX
Hecht Electronic AG
JENOPTIK
Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG
MICRO-EPSILON
Ophir Optronics
OPTICON
Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH
PerkinElmer
PILZ
QuellTech GmbH
RAM Optical Instrumentation (ROI)
RIEGL LMS
RIFTEK
Tecscan Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Contour Scanner Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Contour Scanner Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Contour Scanner Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Contour Scanner Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Contour Scanner Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Contour Scanner Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Contour Scanner Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Contour Scanner Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Contour Scanner Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Contour Scanner Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Contour Scanner Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Contour Scanner Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Contour Scanner Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Contour Scanner Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Contour Scanner Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Contour Scanner Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Contour Scanner Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 2D Scanning
