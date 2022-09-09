Automobile 48 Volt Battery System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The 48 volt battery system comprises a 48-volt Lithium ion battery, AC/DC inverter, battery controller, and power distribution box. The 48 volt battery system delivers four-times the power of a 12 volt battery.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automobile 48 Volt Battery System in global, including the following market information:

Global Automobile 48 Volt Battery System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automobile 48 Volt Battery System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automobile 48 Volt Battery System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automobile 48 Volt Battery System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

AC/DC Inverter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automobile 48 Volt Battery System include A123 Systems, Continental, Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Aptiv PLC, East Penn Manufacturing, EnerSys, GS Yuasa and Hitachi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automobile 48 Volt Battery System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automobile 48 Volt Battery System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automobile 48 Volt Battery System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

AC/DC Inverter

48-Volt Lithium Ion Battery

Battery Controller

Power Distribution Box

Others

Global Automobile 48 Volt Battery System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automobile 48 Volt Battery System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automobile 48 Volt Battery System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automobile 48 Volt Battery System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automobile 48 Volt Battery System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automobile 48 Volt Battery System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automobile 48 Volt Battery System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automobile 48 Volt Battery System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

A123 Systems

Continental

Robert Bosch

ZF Friedrichshafen

Aptiv PLC

East Penn Manufacturing

EnerSys

GS Yuasa

Hitachi

Johnson Controls

BorgWarner

Valeo

Vicor

Furukawa Electric

