Automobile 48 Volt Battery System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The 48 volt battery system comprises a 48-volt Lithium ion battery, AC/DC inverter, battery controller, and power distribution box. The 48 volt battery system delivers four-times the power of a 12 volt battery.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automobile 48 Volt Battery System in global, including the following market information:
Global Automobile 48 Volt Battery System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automobile 48 Volt Battery System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automobile 48 Volt Battery System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automobile 48 Volt Battery System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
AC/DC Inverter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automobile 48 Volt Battery System include A123 Systems, Continental, Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Aptiv PLC, East Penn Manufacturing, EnerSys, GS Yuasa and Hitachi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automobile 48 Volt Battery System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automobile 48 Volt Battery System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automobile 48 Volt Battery System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
AC/DC Inverter
48-Volt Lithium Ion Battery
Battery Controller
Power Distribution Box
Others
Global Automobile 48 Volt Battery System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automobile 48 Volt Battery System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Global Automobile 48 Volt Battery System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automobile 48 Volt Battery System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automobile 48 Volt Battery System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automobile 48 Volt Battery System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automobile 48 Volt Battery System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automobile 48 Volt Battery System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
A123 Systems
Continental
Robert Bosch
ZF Friedrichshafen
Aptiv PLC
East Penn Manufacturing
EnerSys
GS Yuasa
Hitachi
Johnson Controls
BorgWarner
Valeo
Vicor
Furukawa Electric
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automobile 48 Volt Battery System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automobile 48 Volt Battery System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automobile 48 Volt Battery System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automobile 48 Volt Battery System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automobile 48 Volt Battery System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automobile 48 Volt Battery System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automobile 48 Volt Battery System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automobile 48 Volt Battery System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automobile 48 Volt Battery System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automobile 48 Volt Battery System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automobile 48 Volt Battery System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automobile 48 Volt Battery System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automobile 48 Volt Battery System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automobile 48 Volt Battery System Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
