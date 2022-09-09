Micro Negative Pressure Pump Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Micro pump only need pumping or solution, must have the ability of self-priming, and the flow and output pressure requirements.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Micro Negative Pressure Pump in global, including the following market information:
Global Micro Negative Pressure Pump Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Micro Negative Pressure Pump Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Micro Negative Pressure Pump companies in 2021 (%)
The global Micro Negative Pressure Pump market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Diaphragm Type Pump Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Micro Negative Pressure Pump include KNF, Servoflo, Parker Hannifin, Gardner Denver Thomas, Xavitech, Bartels Mikrotechnik GmbH, TOPS Industry & Technology and Shenzhen Skoocom Electronic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Micro Negative Pressure Pump manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Micro Negative Pressure Pump Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Micro Negative Pressure Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Diaphragm Type Pump
Electromagnetic Type Pump
Impeller Type Pump
Other
Global Micro Negative Pressure Pump Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Micro Negative Pressure Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical
Scientific Research
Chemical
Environmental Protection
Other
Global Micro Negative Pressure Pump Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Micro Negative Pressure Pump Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Micro Negative Pressure Pump revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Micro Negative Pressure Pump revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Micro Negative Pressure Pump sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Micro Negative Pressure Pump sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
KNF
Servoflo
Parker Hannifin
Gardner Denver Thomas
Xavitech
Bartels Mikrotechnik GmbH
TOPS Industry & Technology
Shenzhen Skoocom Electronic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Micro Negative Pressure Pump Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Micro Negative Pressure Pump Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Micro Negative Pressure Pump Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Micro Negative Pressure Pump Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Micro Negative Pressure Pump Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Micro Negative Pressure Pump Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Micro Negative Pressure Pump Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Micro Negative Pressure Pump Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Micro Negative Pressure Pump Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Micro Negative Pressure Pump Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Micro Negative Pressure Pump Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Micro Negative Pressure Pump Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Micro Negative Pressure Pump Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Micro Negative Pressure Pump Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Micro Negative Pressure Pump Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
