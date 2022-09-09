Enteral Feed Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tube Feeding is an effective method of delivering nutrition directly into the stomach when the patient is unable to eat and drink normally.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Enteral Feed Device in global, including the following market information:
Global Enteral Feed Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Enteral Feed Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Enteral Feed Device companies in 2021 (%)
The global Enteral Feed Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Feeding Pump Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Enteral Feed Device include Fresenius Kabi, Halyard Health, Medtronic, Nestle, Danone, B. Braun, Cook Medical, Moog and Conmed, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Enteral Feed Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Enteral Feed Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Enteral Feed Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Feeding Pump
Feeding Tube
Giving Set
Enteral Syringes
Global Enteral Feed Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Enteral Feed Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Home Care
Global Enteral Feed Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Enteral Feed Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Enteral Feed Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Enteral Feed Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Enteral Feed Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Enteral Feed Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fresenius Kabi
Halyard Health
Medtronic
Nestle
Danone
B. Braun
Cook Medical
Moog
Conmed
Boston Scientific
C. R. Bard
Abbott Laboratories
Vygon
Applied Medical Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Enteral Feed Device Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Enteral Feed Device Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Enteral Feed Device Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Enteral Feed Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Enteral Feed Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Enteral Feed Device Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Enteral Feed Device Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Enteral Feed Device Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Enteral Feed Device Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Enteral Feed Device Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Enteral Feed Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Enteral Feed Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Enteral Feed Device Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enteral Feed Device Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Enteral Feed Device Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enteral Feed Device Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Enteral Feed
