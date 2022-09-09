Rotary Arm Stretch Wrapper Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Stretch Wrappers are used as end-of-line packaging solutions for various industries. Stretch wrapping is one of the most commonly used specialized plastic packaging systems.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rotary Arm Stretch Wrapper in global, including the following market information:

Global Rotary Arm Stretch Wrapper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rotary Arm Stretch Wrapper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Rotary Arm Stretch Wrapper companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rotary Arm Stretch Wrapper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Manual Stretch Wrapper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rotary Arm Stretch Wrapper include Signode Industrial Group, Webster Griffin, M. J. Maillis Group, Packway, ProMach, Italdibipack, Hangzhou Youngsun Intelligent Equipment, AETNA Group and ARPAC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rotary Arm Stretch Wrapper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rotary Arm Stretch Wrapper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rotary Arm Stretch Wrapper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Manual Stretch Wrapper

Semiautomatic Stretch Wrapper

Automatic Stretch Wrapper

Global Rotary Arm Stretch Wrapper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rotary Arm Stretch Wrapper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Consumer

Construction

Chemical

Automotive

Industrial

Global Rotary Arm Stretch Wrapper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rotary Arm Stretch Wrapper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rotary Arm Stretch Wrapper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rotary Arm Stretch Wrapper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rotary Arm Stretch Wrapper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Rotary Arm Stretch Wrapper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Signode Industrial Group

Webster Griffin

M. J. Maillis Group

Packway

ProMach

Italdibipack

Hangzhou Youngsun Intelligent Equipment

AETNA Group

ARPAC

Lantech

Technowrapp

Cousins Packaging

Berran Industrial Group

G.G. Macchine

Krishna Engineering Works

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rotary Arm Stretch Wrapper Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rotary Arm Stretch Wrapper Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rotary Arm Stretch Wrapper Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rotary Arm Stretch Wrapper Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rotary Arm Stretch Wrapper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rotary Arm Stretch Wrapper Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rotary Arm Stretch Wrapper Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rotary Arm Stretch Wrapper Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rotary Arm Stretch Wrapper Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rotary Arm Stretch Wrapper Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rotary Arm Stretch Wrapper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rotary Arm Stretch Wrapper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rotary Arm Stretch Wrapper Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rotary Arm Stretch Wrapper Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rotary Arm Stretch Wrapper Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rotary Ar

