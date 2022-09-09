Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Stretch Wrap Machine are used as end-of-line packaging solutions for various industries. Stretch wrapping is one of the most commonly used specialized plastic packaging systems.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine in global, including the following market information:
Global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rotary Stretch Wrap Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine include Signode Industrial Group, Webster Griffin, M. J. Maillis Group, Packway, ProMach, Italdibipack, Hangzhou Youngsun Intelligent Equipment, AETNA Group and ARPAC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Rotary Stretch Wrap Machine
Turntable Stretch Wrap Machine
Robotic Stretch Wrap Machine
Global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceutical
Consumer
Construction
Chemical
Automotive
Industrial
Global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Signode Industrial Group
Webster Griffin
M. J. Maillis Group
Packway
ProMach
Italdibipack
Hangzhou Youngsun Intelligent Equipment
AETNA Group
ARPAC
Lantech
Technowrapp
Cousins Packaging
Berran Industrial Group
G.G. Macchine
Krishna Engineering Works
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Players in Global Market
