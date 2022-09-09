Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Stretch Wrap Machine are used as end-of-line packaging solutions for various industries. Stretch wrapping is one of the most commonly used specialized plastic packaging systems.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine in global, including the following market information:

Global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rotary Stretch Wrap Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine include Signode Industrial Group, Webster Griffin, M. J. Maillis Group, Packway, ProMach, Italdibipack, Hangzhou Youngsun Intelligent Equipment, AETNA Group and ARPAC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rotary Stretch Wrap Machine

Turntable Stretch Wrap Machine

Robotic Stretch Wrap Machine

Global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Consumer

Construction

Chemical

Automotive

Industrial

Global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Signode Industrial Group

Webster Griffin

M. J. Maillis Group

Packway

ProMach

Italdibipack

Hangzhou Youngsun Intelligent Equipment

AETNA Group

ARPAC

Lantech

Technowrapp

Cousins Packaging

Berran Industrial Group

G.G. Macchine

Krishna Engineering Works

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semi-automatic Stretch Wrap Machine Players in Global Market

