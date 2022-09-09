Agriculture Vortex Pump Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Agriculture Vortex Pump in global, including the following market information:

Global Agriculture Vortex Pump Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Agriculture Vortex Pump Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Agriculture Vortex Pump companies in 2021 (%)

The global Agriculture Vortex Pump market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Closed Vortex Pump Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Agriculture Vortex Pump include Grundfos, Franklin Electric, Shimge Pump, Wilo, Mono, Dongyin Pump, Leo, Ebara Pumps and Suprasuny, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Agriculture Vortex Pump manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Agriculture Vortex Pump Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Agriculture Vortex Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Closed Vortex Pump

Open Vortex Pump

Centrifugal Vortex Pump

Global Agriculture Vortex Pump Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Agriculture Vortex Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Irrigation

Spray

Supply

Global Agriculture Vortex Pump Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Agriculture Vortex Pump Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Agriculture Vortex Pump revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Agriculture Vortex Pump revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Agriculture Vortex Pump sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Agriculture Vortex Pump sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Grundfos

Franklin Electric

Shimge Pump

Wilo

Mono

Dongyin Pump

Leo

Ebara Pumps

Suprasuny

Cornell Pump

Dayuan Pump

Xylem

Kaiquan Pump

Sulzer

Junhe Pump

4 Sights by Product

