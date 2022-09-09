Tumor Marker Test Kits Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tumor marker test measures the amount of substances called tumor markers in tissue, blood, urine, or other body fluids. Most tumor markers are made by both normal cells and cancer cells, but they are made in higher amounts by cancer cells.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tumor Marker Test Kits in global, including the following market information:
Global Tumor Marker Test Kits Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Tumor Marker Test Kits Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Tumor Marker Test Kits companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tumor Marker Test Kits market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Blood Testing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tumor Marker Test Kits include Biomerieux, Labcorp, JOYSBIO, Fujirebio, GRAIL, Randox, Wondfo Biotech, Orient Gene and Hangzhou Biotest, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Tumor Marker Test Kits manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tumor Marker Test Kits Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Tumor Marker Test Kits Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Blood Testing
Urine Testing
Body Tissue Testing
Others
Global Tumor Marker Test Kits Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Tumor Marker Test Kits Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Lung Cancer
Breast Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Liver Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Others
Global Tumor Marker Test Kits Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Tumor Marker Test Kits Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Tumor Marker Test Kits revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Tumor Marker Test Kits revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Tumor Marker Test Kits sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Tumor Marker Test Kits sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Biomerieux
Labcorp
JOYSBIO
Fujirebio
GRAIL
Randox
Wondfo Biotech
Orient Gene
Hangzhou Biotest
Assure Tech
Aotai Bio
Wantai BioPharm
Bioneovan
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tumor Marker Test Kits Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tumor Marker Test Kits Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tumor Marker Test Kits Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tumor Marker Test Kits Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tumor Marker Test Kits Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tumor Marker Test Kits Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tumor Marker Test Kits Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tumor Marker Test Kits Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tumor Marker Test Kits Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tumor Marker Test Kits Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tumor Marker Test Kits Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tumor Marker Test Kits Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Tumor Marker Test Kits Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tumor Marker Test Kits Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tumor Marker Test Kits Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tumor Marker Test Kits Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
