Ga2O3 Single Crystal Substrate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ga2O3 Single Crystal Substrate in global, including the following market information:

Global Ga2O3 Single Crystal Substrate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ga2O3 Single Crystal Substrate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Square Inches)

Global top five Ga2O3 Single Crystal Substrate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ga2O3 Single Crystal Substrate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

2 Inch Substrate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ga2O3 Single Crystal Substrate include Novel Crystal Technology, FLOSFIA, Biotain Crystal, Xiamen Zopin New Material, Changchun Ocean Electro-optics, Hangzhou Fujia Ggallium Technology and Beijing Mingga Semiconductor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ga2O3 Single Crystal Substrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ga2O3 Single Crystal Substrate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Square Inches)

Global Ga2O3 Single Crystal Substrate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

2 Inch Substrate

10*15mm Substrate

Global Ga2O3 Single Crystal Substrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Square Inches)

Global Ga2O3 Single Crystal Substrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Optoelectronic Devices

UV Detectors

Gas Sensors

Others

Global Ga2O3 Single Crystal Substrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Square Inches)

Global Ga2O3 Single Crystal Substrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ga2O3 Single Crystal Substrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ga2O3 Single Crystal Substrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ga2O3 Single Crystal Substrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Square Inches)

Key companies Ga2O3 Single Crystal Substrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Novel Crystal Technology

FLOSFIA

Biotain Crystal

Xiamen Zopin New Material

Changchun Ocean Electro-optics

Hangzhou Fujia Ggallium Technology

Beijing Mingga Semiconductor

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ga2O3 Single Crystal Substrate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ga2O3 Single Crystal Substrate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ga2O3 Single Crystal Substrate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ga2O3 Single Crystal Substrate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ga2O3 Single Crystal Substrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ga2O3 Single Crystal Substrate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ga2O3 Single Crystal Substrate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ga2O3 Single Crystal Substrate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ga2O3 Single Crystal Substrate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ga2O3 Single Crystal Substrate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ga2O3 Single Crystal Substrate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ga2O3 Single Crystal Substrate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ga2O3 Single Crystal Substrate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ga2O3 Single Crystal Substrate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ga2O3 Single Crystal Substrate Compani

