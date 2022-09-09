Esophogeal Stethoscopes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The esophageal stethoscope is used in surgical environments to monitor the temperature of anesthetized patients and the sound of the heart and lungs. A stethoscope inserted into the esophagus accurately measures the core body temperature and transmits clear heart and lung sounds to the anesthesiologist.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Esophogeal Stethoscopes in global, including the following market information:

Global Esophogeal Stethoscopes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Esophogeal Stethoscopes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Esophogeal Stethoscopes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Esophogeal Stethoscopes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Disposable Stethoscope Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Esophogeal Stethoscopes include 3M, American Diagnostic Corporation, Cardionics, GF Health Products, Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply, Medline Industries Inc, Riester GmbH & Co. KG, Suzuken Co and Welch Allyn Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Esophogeal Stethoscopes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Esophogeal Stethoscopes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Esophogeal Stethoscopes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Disposable Stethoscope

Reusable Stethoscope

Global Esophogeal Stethoscopes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Esophogeal Stethoscopes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Surgical Diagnosis and Treatment Center

Home Care

Global Esophogeal Stethoscopes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Esophogeal Stethoscopes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Esophogeal Stethoscopes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Esophogeal Stethoscopes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Esophogeal Stethoscopes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Esophogeal Stethoscopes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

American Diagnostic Corporation

Cardionics

GF Health Products

Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply

Medline Industries Inc

Riester GmbH & Co. KG

Suzuken Co

Welch Allyn Inc

Medline Industries

NOVAMED USA

Truer Medical

DeRoyal Industries

Mainline Medical

Starboard Medical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Esophogeal Stethoscopes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Esophogeal Stethoscopes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Esophogeal Stethoscopes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Esophogeal Stethoscopes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Esophogeal Stethoscopes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Esophogeal Stethoscopes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Esophogeal Stethoscopes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Esophogeal Stethoscopes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Esophogeal Stethoscopes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Esophogeal Stethoscopes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Esophogeal Stethoscopes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Esophogeal Stethoscopes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Esophogeal Stethoscopes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Esophogeal Stethoscopes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Esophogeal Stethoscopes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Esophogeal Stethoscopes Companies

4 Sights by Product

https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/