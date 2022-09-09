Fixed Gas Detection Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The fixed gas detector system consists of a toxic or combustible gas detector permanently installed in an area where gas may be present, one or more alarm and display controllers located in the center, and associated warning lights and alarms. Unlike the portable gas detector usually carried by employees, the fixed gas monitoring system provides 24-hour coverage and monitoring of areas where harmful gases may be present.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fixed Gas Detection Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Fixed Gas Detection Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fixed Gas Detection Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Fixed Gas Detection Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fixed Gas Detection Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wired Gas Detection Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fixed Gas Detection Systems include Honeywell, TROLEX, CONSPEC, Levitt-Safety, R.C. Systems, Teledyne Gas & Flame Detection, Grainger, Global Detection Systems Corp and Midstate Instruments, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fixed Gas Detection Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fixed Gas Detection Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fixed Gas Detection Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wired Gas Detection Systems
Wireless Gas Detection Systems
Global Fixed Gas Detection Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fixed Gas Detection Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil and Gas
Chemical Industry
Water Treatment
Agriculture
Manufacturing Industry
Other
Global Fixed Gas Detection Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fixed Gas Detection Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fixed Gas Detection Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fixed Gas Detection Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fixed Gas Detection Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Fixed Gas Detection Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Honeywell
TROLEX
CONSPEC
Levitt-Safety
R.C. Systems
Teledyne Gas & Flame Detection
Grainger
Global Detection Systems Corp
Midstate Instruments
Nutech Fire Prevention
Crowcon Detection Instruments
Ambetronics Engineers
Consilium AB
Brandt Instruments
ENMET
RKI Instruments
Safetyware Sdn Bhd
