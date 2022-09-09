Fixed Gas Detection Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The fixed gas detector system consists of a toxic or combustible gas detector permanently installed in an area where gas may be present, one or more alarm and display controllers located in the center, and associated warning lights and alarms. Unlike the portable gas detector usually carried by employees, the fixed gas monitoring system provides 24-hour coverage and monitoring of areas where harmful gases may be present.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fixed Gas Detection Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Fixed Gas Detection Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fixed Gas Detection Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Fixed Gas Detection Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fixed Gas Detection Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wired Gas Detection Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fixed Gas Detection Systems include Honeywell, TROLEX, CONSPEC, Levitt-Safety, R.C. Systems, Teledyne Gas & Flame Detection, Grainger, Global Detection Systems Corp and Midstate Instruments, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fixed Gas Detection Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fixed Gas Detection Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fixed Gas Detection Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wired Gas Detection Systems

Wireless Gas Detection Systems

Global Fixed Gas Detection Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fixed Gas Detection Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil and Gas

Chemical Industry

Water Treatment

Agriculture

Manufacturing Industry

Other

Global Fixed Gas Detection Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fixed Gas Detection Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fixed Gas Detection Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fixed Gas Detection Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fixed Gas Detection Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Fixed Gas Detection Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Honeywell

TROLEX

CONSPEC

Levitt-Safety

R.C. Systems

Teledyne Gas & Flame Detection

Grainger

Global Detection Systems Corp

Midstate Instruments

Nutech Fire Prevention

Crowcon Detection Instruments

Ambetronics Engineers

Consilium AB

Brandt Instruments

ENMET

RKI Instruments

Safetyware Sdn Bhd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fixed Gas Detection Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fixed Gas Detection Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fixed Gas Detection Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fixed Gas Detection Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fixed Gas Detection Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fixed Gas Detection Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fixed Gas Detection Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fixed Gas Detection Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fixed Gas Detection Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fixed Gas Detection Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fixed Gas Detection Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fixed Gas Detection Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fixed Gas Detection Systems Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fixed Gas Detection Systems Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fixed Gas Detection Systems Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

