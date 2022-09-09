Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) in global, including the following market information:

Global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/130255/global-sodium-glycinate-market-2022-2028-734

Global top five Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Feed Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) include Foodchem International, Shijiazhuang Zexing Group, Hebei Dasho Biotechnology, Yamei, Hebei Vision Additive and Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Feed Grade

Food Grade

Global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Feed

Others

Global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Foodchem International

Shijiazhuang Zexing Group

Hebei Dasho Biotechnology

Yamei

Hebei Vision Additive

Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/130255/global-sodium-glycinate-market-2022-2028-734

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Gly

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/130255/global-sodium-glycinate-market-2022-2028-734

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/