Uncategorized

Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore7 hours ago
1 3 minutes read

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) in global, including the following market information:

Global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Feed Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) include Foodchem International, Shijiazhuang Zexing Group, Hebei Dasho Biotechnology, Yamei, Hebei Vision Additive and Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Feed Grade

Food Grade

Global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Feed

Others

Global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Foodchem International

Shijiazhuang Zexing Group

Hebei Dasho Biotechnology

Yamei

Hebei Vision Additive

Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Glycinate (CAS 6000-44-8) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Gly

 

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore7 hours ago
1 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Capacitive Level Sensors Market Analysis, Size, Growth and Key Players : ENDRESS HAUSER, FineTek, First Sensor, Baumer Process, Henry Technologies, Omnicomm, Riels Instruments, Sitron

July 18, 2022

UV Conformal Coating Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

June 9, 2022

Audiobook Services Market Growth during 2021-2026, Rise in Demand, Future Analysis – Scribd, Overdrive, 3M, Ubook, Educational publishers, TuneIN Radio, Blackstone Audio, etc

December 13, 2021

Pre-Natal Vitamin Market Reports 2022: Analysis Industry Trends, Historical Data, Potential Market Growth

January 25, 2022
Back to top button