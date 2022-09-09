Caustic Potash Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Caustic Potash in global, including the following market information:

Global Caustic Potash Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Caustic Potash Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Caustic Potash companies in 2021 (%)

The global Caustic Potash market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Caustic Potash Solid (Flake) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Caustic Potash include Nutrien, Evonik Industries, ICL Fertilizers, ASHTA Chemicals, OxyChem, Bhagwati Chemicals, BASP Chemical, Alberta and AGC Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Caustic Potash manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Caustic Potash Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Caustic Potash Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Caustic Potash Solid (Flake)

Caustic Potash Liquid

Global Caustic Potash Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Caustic Potash Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Consumer Goods

Metallurgy

Bettary Industry

Chemical Industry

Textile Industry

Dye Industry

Others

Global Caustic Potash Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Caustic Potash Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Caustic Potash revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Caustic Potash revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Caustic Potash sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Caustic Potash sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nutrien

Evonik Industries

ICL Fertilizers

ASHTA Chemicals

OxyChem

Bhagwati Chemicals

BASP Chemical

Alberta

AGC Chemicals

KOH Kuehne Company

Chengdu Huarong Chemical Company

