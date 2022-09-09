Petroleum Resin Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2022

The Global and United States Petroleum Resin Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Petroleum Resin Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Petroleum Resin market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Petroleum Resin market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Petroleum Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Petroleum Resin market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segments Covered in the Report

Petroleum Resin Market Segment by Type

C5 Petroleum Resin

C9 Petroleum Resin

C5/C9 Petroleum Resin

Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin

Others

Petroleum Resin Market Segment by Application

Paint

Rubber

Adhesive & Sealant

Printing Ink

Others

The report on the Petroleum Resin market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

ExxonMobil

Eastman

Kolon

Cray Valley

ZEON

Formosan Union

Mitsui Chemicals

Arakawa Chemical

Rain Carbon

Resinall

Idemitsu

Neville

Shangdong Qilong

Zibo Luhua

Zhejiang Henghe

Jinhai Chenguang

Daqing Huake

Guangdong Xinhuayue

Fuxun Huaxing

Ecisco New Material

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Petroleum Resin consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Petroleum Resin market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Petroleum Resin manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Petroleum Resin with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Petroleum Resin submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Petroleum Resin Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Petroleum Resin Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Petroleum Resin Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Petroleum Resin Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Petroleum Resin Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Petroleum Resin Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Petroleum Resin Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Petroleum Resin Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Petroleum Resin Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Petroleum Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Petroleum Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Petroleum Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Petroleum Resin Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Petroleum Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Petroleum Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Petroleum Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Petroleum Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ExxonMobil

7.1.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

7.1.2 ExxonMobil Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 ExxonMobil Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 ExxonMobil Petroleum Resin Products Offered

7.1.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

7.2 Eastman

7.2.1 Eastman Corporation Information

7.2.2 Eastman Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Eastman Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Eastman Petroleum Resin Products Offered

7.2.5 Eastman Recent Development

7.3 Kolon

7.3.1 Kolon Corporation Information

7.3.2 Kolon Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Kolon Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Kolon Petroleum Resin Products Offered

7.3.5 Kolon Recent Development

7.4 Cray Valley

7.4.1 Cray Valley Corporation Information

7.4.2 Cray Valley Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Cray Valley Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Cray Valley Petroleum Resin Products Offered

7.4.5 Cray Valley Recent Development

7.5 ZEON

7.5.1 ZEON Corporation Information

7.5.2 ZEON Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 ZEON Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 ZEON Petroleum Resin Products Offered

7.5.5 ZEON Recent Development

7.6 Formosan Union

7.6.1 Formosan Union Corporation Information

7.6.2 Formosan Union Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Formosan Union Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Formosan Union Petroleum Resin Products Offered

7.6.5 Formosan Union Recent Development

7.7 Mitsui Chemicals

7.7.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

7.7.2 Mitsui Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Mitsui Chemicals Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Mitsui Chemicals Petroleum Resin Products Offered

7.7.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development

7.8 Arakawa Chemical

7.8.1 Arakawa Chemical Corporation Information

7.8.2 Arakawa Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Arakawa Chemical Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Arakawa Chemical Petroleum Resin Products Offered

7.8.5 Arakawa Chemical Recent Development

7.9 Rain Carbon

7.9.1 Rain Carbon Corporation Information

7.9.2 Rain Carbon Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Rain Carbon Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Rain Carbon Petroleum Resin Products Offered

7.9.5 Rain Carbon Recent Development

7.10 Resinall

7.10.1 Resinall Corporation Information

7.10.2 Resinall Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Resinall Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Resinall Petroleum Resin Products Offered

7.10.5 Resinall Recent Development

7.11 Idemitsu

7.11.1 Idemitsu Corporation Information

7.11.2 Idemitsu Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Idemitsu Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Idemitsu Petroleum Resin Products Offered

7.11.5 Idemitsu Recent Development

7.12 Neville

7.12.1 Neville Corporation Information

7.12.2 Neville Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Neville Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Neville Products Offered

7.12.5 Neville Recent Development

7.13 Shangdong Qilong

7.13.1 Shangdong Qilong Corporation Information

7.13.2 Shangdong Qilong Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Shangdong Qilong Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Shangdong Qilong Products Offered

7.13.5 Shangdong Qilong Recent Development

7.14 Zibo Luhua

7.14.1 Zibo Luhua Corporation Information

7.14.2 Zibo Luhua Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Zibo Luhua Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Zibo Luhua Products Offered

7.14.5 Zibo Luhua Recent Development

7.15 Zhejiang Henghe

7.15.1 Zhejiang Henghe Corporation Information

7.15.2 Zhejiang Henghe Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Zhejiang Henghe Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Zhejiang Henghe Products Offered

7.15.5 Zhejiang Henghe Recent Development

7.16 Jinhai Chenguang

7.16.1 Jinhai Chenguang Corporation Information

7.16.2 Jinhai Chenguang Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Jinhai Chenguang Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Jinhai Chenguang Products Offered

7.16.5 Jinhai Chenguang Recent Development

7.17 Daqing Huake

7.17.1 Daqing Huake Corporation Information

7.17.2 Daqing Huake Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Daqing Huake Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Daqing Huake Products Offered

7.17.5 Daqing Huake Recent Development

7.18 Guangdong Xinhuayue

7.18.1 Guangdong Xinhuayue Corporation Information

7.18.2 Guangdong Xinhuayue Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Guangdong Xinhuayue Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Guangdong Xinhuayue Products Offered

7.18.5 Guangdong Xinhuayue Recent Development

7.19 Fuxun Huaxing

7.19.1 Fuxun Huaxing Corporation Information

7.19.2 Fuxun Huaxing Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Fuxun Huaxing Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Fuxun Huaxing Products Offered

7.19.5 Fuxun Huaxing Recent Development

7.20 Ecisco New Material

7.20.1 Ecisco New Material Corporation Information

7.20.2 Ecisco New Material Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Ecisco New Material Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Ecisco New Material Products Offered

7.20.5 Ecisco New Material Recent Development

