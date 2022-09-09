Home Solar Power System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Home Solar Power System in global, including the following market information:
Global Home Solar Power System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Home Solar Power System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Home Solar Power System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Home Solar Power System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pitched Roof System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Home Solar Power System include Tesla, Panasonic Solar, Q CELLS, LG Solar, Trina Solar, REC Solar, Canadian Solar, Silfab Solar and Mission Solar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Home Solar Power System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Home Solar Power System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Home Solar Power System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pitched Roof System
Flat Roof System
Ground Mounted System
Global Home Solar Power System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Home Solar Power System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Contractors
Homeowners and Builders
Global Home Solar Power System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Home Solar Power System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Home Solar Power System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Home Solar Power System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Home Solar Power System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Home Solar Power System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tesla
Panasonic Solar
Q CELLS
LG Solar
Trina Solar
REC Solar
Canadian Solar
Silfab Solar
Mission Solar
Loom Solar
ZEN Energy
Solar Alternative
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Home Solar Power System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Home Solar Power System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Home Solar Power System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Home Solar Power System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Home Solar Power System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Home Solar Power System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Home Solar Power System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Home Solar Power System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Home Solar Power System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Home Solar Power System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Home Solar Power System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Home Solar Power System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Home Solar Power System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Home Solar Power System Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Home Solar Power System Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Home Solar Power System Companies
4 Sights by Product
