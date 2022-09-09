Home Solar Power System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Home Solar Power System in global, including the following market information:

Global Home Solar Power System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Home Solar Power System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Home Solar Power System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Home Solar Power System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pitched Roof System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Home Solar Power System include Tesla, Panasonic Solar, Q CELLS, LG Solar, Trina Solar, REC Solar, Canadian Solar, Silfab Solar and Mission Solar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Home Solar Power System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Home Solar Power System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Home Solar Power System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pitched Roof System

Flat Roof System

Ground Mounted System

Global Home Solar Power System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Home Solar Power System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Contractors

Homeowners and Builders

Global Home Solar Power System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Home Solar Power System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Home Solar Power System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Home Solar Power System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Home Solar Power System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Home Solar Power System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tesla

Panasonic Solar

Q CELLS

LG Solar

Trina Solar

REC Solar

Canadian Solar

Silfab Solar

Mission Solar

Loom Solar

ZEN Energy

Solar Alternative

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Home Solar Power System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Home Solar Power System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Home Solar Power System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Home Solar Power System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Home Solar Power System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Home Solar Power System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Home Solar Power System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Home Solar Power System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Home Solar Power System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Home Solar Power System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Home Solar Power System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Home Solar Power System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Home Solar Power System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Home Solar Power System Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Home Solar Power System Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Home Solar Power System Companies

4 Sights by Product

